Stephen F. Austin announces 2023 football schedule

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and a trip to Troy among the 11 total games.

Stephen F. Austin opens the 2023 season with three straight non-conference games — two of which being on the road. The ‘Jacks open against the Troy Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 2, then welcome the Alcorn State Braves to Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 9. SFA then travels to Harry Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La., to take on Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Two home games close out September for the ‘Jacks. Austin Peay visits on Saturday, Sept. 23, followed by a non-league tilt against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday, Sept. 30.

SFA’s conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of ASUN and Western Athletic Conference teams, dubbed “ASUN-WAC.” The two conferences, which consists of nine football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

The ‘Jacks play back-to-back road games to start October. A visit to Utah Tech is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7, with a road outing at Central Arkansas — an ASUN opponent that does not count in the league slate — set for Saturday, Oct. 14. Abilene Christian visits on Saturday, Oct. 21, before Stephen F. Austin partakes in its off week on the final Saturday of the month.

SFA travels on two of the three November dates on its slate. The Lumberjacks start November with an in-state trip to Tarleton State on Saturday, Nov. 4. Southern Utah then visits Nacogdoches for SFA’s final home game of the year on Saturday, Nov. 11. The 2023 campaign comes to a close with a trip to Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Ky., to battle Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Below is Stephen F. Austin’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Stephen F. Austin Football Schedule

09/02 – at Troy

09/09 – vs. Alcorn State

09/16 – at Northwestern State

09/23 – vs. Austin Peay*

09/30 – vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

10/07 – at Utah Tech*

10/14 – at Central Arkansas

10/21 – Abilene Christian*

10/28 – OFF

11/04 – at Tarleton State*

11/11 – Southern Utah*

11/18 – at Eastern Kentucky*

* ASUN-WAC contest.

Stephen F. Austin finished the 2022 campaign 3-1 in the WAC (6-5 overall). The Lumberjacks were co-champions of the WAC, but did not make the FCS playoffs.