Stanford, San Jose State add two contests, make changes to Bill Walsh Legacy Game series

The Stanford Cardinal and San Jose State Spartans have added two contests and made some additional changes to their Bill Walsh Legacy Game series, both schools announced on Wednesday.

Last summer, Stanford and San Jose State announced a four-game football series that was set to begin at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2025. Additional games were slated for Nov. 28, 2026 and Nov. 25, 2028 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif., and on Sept. 1, 2035 in San Jose.

Today, the two schools announced that the series will now begin one season earlier with a new contest on Nov. 30, 2024 at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose. An additional game was also added at Stanford on Sept. 2, 2034.

The four other games of the series will remain, but with a couple of changes. The contest in 2025 remains scheduled for Sept. 13 that season, but has been shifted from San Jose to Stanford. Meanwhile, the 2026 matchup has been moved up one week to Nov. 21 and will now be played in San Jose rather than Stanford.

Following the passing of San Jose State alum and legendary Stanford head coach Bill Walsh, the Stanford-San Jose State matchup was renamed the Bill Walsh Legacy Game.

Stanford and San Jose State first met on the gridiron in 1900 and have played 67 contests. The Cardinal have won six consecutive games in the series, including 34-13 in their most recent matchup in 2013, and currently lead the overall series 52-14-1.

Stanford will be playing its first season as a member of the ACC in 2024. With the addition of the game against San Jose State, the Cardinal now have their four non-conference games that season. Other opponents include TCU on Aug. 31 and Cal Poly on Sept. 7 at home and Notre Dame on Oct. 12 on the road.

San Jose State’s 2024 non-conference schedule was previously complete. With the addition of a new game against Stanford, the Spartans will no longer host Jacksonville State as scheduled.

The Spartans are slated to open the season at home against Sacramento State on Aug. 31 and will also host Kennesaw State on Sept. 14 before visiting Washington State on Sept. 21.

Football Schedules