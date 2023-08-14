St. Thomas home football games to be streamed by Midco Sports Plus

St. Thomas Tommies home football games in 2023 will be streamed by Midco Sports Plus, St. Thomas Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten announced on Monday.

Overall, six St. Thomas home football games at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in Saint Paul, Minn., will be streamed this season, beginning with their home opener against the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game will kickoff at 2:00pm ET / 1:00pm CT.

“We are very excited to extend our relationship with a trusted partner in Midco,” said Esten. “This streaming deal will not only provide national exposure for our football program, but will also provide continuity and a centralized St. Thomas athletics streaming platform to our fan base through Midco Sports Plus and the Midco Sports Plus app.”

St. Thomas won the Pioneer Football League (PFL) championship last season. The Tommies finished the season 10-1 overall and went undefeated (8-0) in league play.

“St. Thomas football and I are both excited and grateful to have a streaming platform like Midco Sports Plus,” said St. Thomas head football coach Glenn Caruso. “Midco produces high level content and will undoubtably provide a tremendous platform to showcase both our program and our student-athletes.”

In order to view the games, fans will need to subscribe to the Midco Sports app, which costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Games will be available through the Midco Sports Plus app, including phones, tablets, TVs, and web-based browsers. The app will also be available on AppleTV, Fire TV, and Roku.

2023 St. Thomas Football Schedule