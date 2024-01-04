St. Thomas announces 2024 football schedule

The St. Thomas Tommies have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home games and 11 contests overall.

St. Thomas opens the 2024 season in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 7 at home at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul, Minn., against the Northern Iowa Panthers. One week later on Sept. 14, the Tommies will welcome Black Hills State to St. Paul.

The non-conference slate for St. Thomas wraps up on Sept. 21 when St. Thomas travels to take on the Lindenwood Lions, which was previously unannounced.

St. Thomas opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) play in 2024 at home against the Stetson Hatters on Oct. 5. Other PFL foes scheduled to visit St. Paul include San Diego on Oct. 26, Drake on Nov. 9 (Homecoming), and Dayton on Nov. 23.

The Tommies’ PFL road slate in 2024 includes Marist on Oct. 12, Valparaiso on Oct. 19, Morehead State on Nov. 2, and Butler on Nov. 16.

Below is St. Thomas’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 St. Thomas Football Schedule

08/31 – OFF

09/07 – Northern Iowa

09/14 – Black Hills State

09/21 – at Lindenwood

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – Stetson*

10/12 – at Marist*

10/19 – at Valparaiso*

10/26 – San Diego*

11/02 – at Morehead State*

11/09 – Drake*

11/16 – at Butler*

11/23 – Dayton*

* PFL contest.

St. Thomas finished the 2023 season 8-3 overall and 7-1 in PFL play. The Tommies are entering their 16th season under head coach Glenn Caruso, who has a 151-28 overall record at the school.