St. Thomas announces 2022 football schedule

The St. Thomas Tommies have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features six home contests.

St. Thomas will open the season with three non-conference contests, headlined by a Thursday game at Southern Utah on Sept. 1. The Tommies will then host Division II Michigan Tech on Saturday, Sept. 10, followed by a bye week and a visit from fellow Division II foe Lincoln University on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Pioneer Football League (PFL) play begins for the Tommies on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a visit to Marist. League opponents Davidson (Oct. 8), Drake (Oct. 15), and San Diego (Oct. 29) will visit O’Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul for October home tilts. A trip to Clinton, S.C., to take on Presbyterian on Saturday, Oct. 22, will be the lone road itinerary for the Tommies in the month.

St. Thomas will then hit the road twice in November, traveling to Brown Field in Valparaiso, Ind., to take on the Beacons on Saturday, Nov. 5, and the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis for a contest with Butler on Saturday, Nov. 19. The final home contest for the Tommies will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, as the Stetson Hatters travel to St. Paul.

Below is St. Thomas’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 St. Thomas Football Schedule

09/01 – at Southern Utah

09/10 – Michigan Tech

09/17 – OFF

09/24 – Lincoln University

10/01 – at Marist*

10/08 – Davidson*

10/15 – Drake*

10/22 – at Presbyterian*

10/29 – San Diego*

11/05 – at Valparaiso*

11/12 – Stetson*

11/19 – at Butler*

* PFL contest.

St. Thomas finished the fall 2021 season 7-3 overall, with a 6-2 mark in the Pioneer League. The Tommies are entering their 14th season under head coach Glenn Caruso, who has a 133-24 overall record at the school.