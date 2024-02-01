St. Thomas adds Sioux Falls to 2024 football schedule

The St. Thomas Tommies have added the Sioux Falls Cougars to their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

St. Thomas will host Sioux Falls at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul, Minn., during the weekend of August 29 through September 1, 2024 (Thursday through Sunday).

The Tommies then host two more contests at O’Shaughnessy Stadium. The Northern Iowa Panthers visit on Sept. 7, followed by the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets one week later on Sept. 14.

The non-conference slate for St. Thomas wraps up on Sept. 21 when St. Thomas travels to take on the Lindenwood Lions.

St. Thomas opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) play in 2024 at home against the Stetson Hatters on Oct. 5. Other PFL foes scheduled to visit St. Paul include San Diego on Oct. 26, Drake on Nov. 9 (Homecoming), and Dayton on Nov. 23.

The Tommies’ PFL road slate in 2024 includes Marist on Oct. 12, Valparaiso on Oct. 19, Morehead State on Nov. 2, and Butler on Nov. 16.

Below is St. Thomas’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 St. Thomas Football Schedule

08/31 – Sioux Falls

09/07 – Northern Iowa

09/14 – Black Hills State

09/21 – at Lindenwood

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – Stetson*

10/12 – at Marist*

10/19 – at Valparaiso*

10/26 – San Diego*

11/02 – at Morehead State*

11/09 – Drake*

11/16 – at Butler*

11/23 – Dayton*

* PFL contest.

St. Thomas finished the 2023 season 8-3 overall and 7-1 in PFL play. The Tommies are entering their 16th season under head coach Glenn Caruso, who has a 151-28 overall record at the school.