Southern Utah, San Diego schedule football series for 2025, 2027

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the San Diego Toreros have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the intercollegiate athletics agreement with the University of San Diego was obtained from Southern Utah University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Southern Utah will travel to face San Diego at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The series will conclude two seasons later when the Thunderbirds host the Toreros at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027.

Southern Utah, formerly a member of the Big Sky Conference, is now a member of the United Athletic Conference, which is the new name for the ASUN-WAC football partnership. San Diego competes in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League.

Southern Utah and San Diego first met in a home-and-home series in 2009 and 2010, which accounts for their only two gridiron meetings. Southern Utah won both contests — 37-32 in San Diego in 2009 and 32-3 in Cedar City in 2010.

San Diego is the fourth scheduled non-conference opponent for Southern Utah in 2025. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to open the season at home against the Idaho State Bengals on Aug. 30 and will also play road contests at the BYU Cougars on Sept. 6 and the UC Davis Aggies on Sept. 20.

Southern Utah is the second known opponent for San Diego’s non-conference slate in 2025. The Toreros are scheduled to visit the Princeton Tigers on Sept. 20 that season, which is the second game of a home-and-home series that begins this season in Princeton, N.J.

