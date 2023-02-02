Southern Jaguars announce 2023 football schedule

The Southern Jaguars have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features 10 games against conference opponents.

Southern opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) member Alabama State. However, the matchup will be a non-conference contest and the game will not count in the conference standings.

The following week on Sept 9, the Jaguars open their home schedule at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., against SWAC foe Jackson State. This matchup will also be considered a non-conference contest.

Southern begins SWAC play on Sept. 16 when Alabama A&M visits Baton Rouge. After an open date, Southern plays back-to-back conference foes when they travel to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 30 and host Florida A&M on Oct. 7.

Southern’s final non-conference game is up next when the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders visit Baton Rouge on Oct. 14 in a matchup that was previously unannounced.

The Jaguars remaining five games are all SWAC contests — at Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 21), vs. Texas Southern (Oct. 28), at Alcorn State (Nov. 4), vs. Prairie View A&M (Nov. 11), and vs. Grambling State in the 50th Annual Bayou Classic (Nov. 25).

Below is Southern’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Southern Football Schedule

09/02 – at Alabama State

09/09 – Jackson State

09/16 – Alabama A&M*

09/23 – OFF

09/30 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/07 – Florida A&M *

10/14 – Lincoln (CA)

10/21 – at Bethune-Cookman*

10/28 – Texas Southern*

11/04 – at Alcorn State*

11/11 – Prairie View A&M*

11/18 – OFF

11/25 – Grambling State*

* SWAC contest.

Southern finished the 2022 season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in SWAC action. The Jaguars advanced to the 2022 Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game, but fell on the road at Jackson State, 43-24.