Southern Illinois releases 2022 football schedule

The Southern Illinois Salukis have released their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at Northwestern.

Southern Illinois opens the 2022 season with a non-conference game on the road against the UIW Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Salukis open their home schedule at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Ill., the following week on Sept. 10 against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks.

A road trip to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 17 closes out the non-conference portion of Southern Illinois’ 2022 slate.

Southern Illinois opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action at home against North Dakota on Sept. 24. Other MVFC opponents set to visit Carbondale in 2022 include Western Illinois (Oct. 15; Homecoming), Northern Iowa (Oct. 29), and North Dakota State (Nov. 12).

Southern Illinois will travel to face MVFC foes Illinois State (Oct. 1), Missouri State (Oct. 8), South Dakota (Oct. 22), and Youngstown State (Nov. 19).

Below is Southern Illinois’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Southern Illinois Football Schedule

09/03 – at UIW

09/10 – Southeast Missouri

09/17 – at Northwestern

09/24 – North Dakota*

10/01 – at Illinois State*

10/08 – at Missouri State*

10/15 – Western Illinois*

10/22 – at South Dakota*

10/29 – Northern Iowa*

11/05 – OFF

11/12 – North Dakota State*

11/19 – at Youngstown State*

* MVFC contest.

Southern Illinois finished the 2021 season 8-5 overall and 5-3 in MVFC action. The Salukis were selected to the FCS Playoffs where they won at South Dakota in the first round, 22-10, and fell at North Dakota State in the second round, 38-7.