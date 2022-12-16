Southeastern Louisiana announces 2023 football schedule

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features two games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.

Southeastern Louisiana opens the 2023 season with three consecutive road contests, beginning at FBS foes Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 2 and South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Lions then travel to take on Eastern Washington on Sept. 16.

SLU opens their home slate at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La., on Sept. 23 against Houston Christian (HCU), which is also their first Southland Conference matchup of the season.

The Lions then step back out of conference to host Tarleton State on Sept. 30, which concludes the non-conference portion of their 2023 schedule.

Southeastern’s remaining six contests are all against Southland Conference competition — at UIW (Oct. 7), vs. Lamar (Oct. 14), at Northwestern State (Oct. 21), vs. McNeese (Nov. 4), at Texas A&M-Commerce (Nov. 11), and vs. Nicholls (Thursday, Nov. 16).

Below is Southeastern Louisiana’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Southeastern Louisiana Football Schedule

09/02 – at Mississippi State

09/09 – at South Alabama

09/16 – at Eastern Washington

09/23 – HCU*

09/30 – Tarleton State

10/07 – at UIW*

10/14 – Lamar*

10/21 – at Northwestern State*

10/28 – OFF

11/04 – McNeese*

11/11 – at Texas A&M-Commerce*

11/16 – Nicholls*

* Southland Conference contest.

Southeastern Louisiana won the Southland Conference title in 2022 after finishing 5-1 in conference play (9-4 overall). In the FCS Playoffs, the Lions defeated Idaho at home in the first-round, 45-42, and then lost at Samford in the second-round, 48-42.