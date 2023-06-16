South Dakota State, Southeastern Louisiana schedule football series for 2024, 2027

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the official game contract with Southeastern Louisiana University was obtained from South Dakota State University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, South Dakota State will travel to face Southeastern Louisiana at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The series will conclude three seasons later when the Jackrabbits host the Lions at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027.

South Dakota State, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), and Southeastern Louisiana, a member of the Southland Conference, have only met twice on the gridiron in their history. The Jackrabbits defeated the Lions in both contests, 31-14 in Hammond in 2012 and 34-26 in Brookings in 2013.

Southeastern Louisiana is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for South Dakota in 2024. The Jackrabbits are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Aug. 31 and will also host the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Sept. 28.

South Dakota State’s Missouri Valley opponents and dates for 2024 were previously announced, but could change since Western Illinois is leaving the MVFC for the Ohio Valley Conference next season.

With the addition of South Dakota State, Southeastern Louisiana’s non-conference slate in 2024 appears to be set at five games, which begins with a road contest at the Tulane Green Wave on Aug. 31. SLU will also visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sept. 7, host the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 14, and travel to face the Tarleton State Texans on Sept. 28.

Football Schedules