South Dakota State announces 2024 football schedule

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home contests and 12 games overall.

South Dakota State opens its 2024 campaign with a trek to Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Jackrabbits will do battle with the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone-Pickens Stadium.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will break the seal on SDSU’s home slate at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D., the following Saturday (Sept. 7), which was previously unannounced.

Another new matchup is up next as the Jackrabbits will host old North Central Conference foe Augustana on Sept. 14 in Brookings. South Dakota State wraps up its non-conference schedule the following week on Sept. 21 on the road against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

South Dakota State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on the road against Northern Iowa on Oct. 5. Road contests also loom at North Dakota State on Oct. 19, North Dakota on Nov. 9, and Missouri State on Nov. 23.

SDSU’s home MVFC opponents in 2024 include Youngstown State on Oct. 12, South Dakota on Oct. 26, Murray State on Nov. 2, and Southern Illinois on Nov. 16.

Below is South Dakota State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 South Dakota State Football Schedule

08/31 – at Oklahoma State

09/07 – Incarnate Word

09/14 – Augustana

09/21 – at Southeastern Louisiana

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – at Northern Iowa

10/12 – Youngstown State

10/19 – at North Dakota State

10/26 – South Dakota

11/02 – Murray State

11/09 – at North Dakota

11/16 – Southern Illinois

11/23 – at Missouri State

* MVFC contest.

On Friday, top-seed South Dakota State defeated UAlbany in an FCS playoff semifinal, 59-0. The Jackrabbits will now face the second-seed Montana Grizzlies in the FCS Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.