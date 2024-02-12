South Dakota, Portland State schedule football series for 2024, 2030

The South Dakota Coyotes and Portland State Vikings have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract with Portland State University was obtained from the University of South Dakota via a state public records request. The contract was executed on Sept. 27, 2023.

In the first game of the series, which was previously revealed, South Dakota will travel to face Portland State at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The series will conclude six seasons later when the Coyotes host the Vikings at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2030.

The 2024 South Dakota-Portland State matchup will mark the first-ever gridiron contest between the two schools.

South Dakota is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), while Portland State competes in the Big Sky Conference, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

South Dakota is scheduled to open the 2024 season at home at the DakotaDome against the Northern State Wolves on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Portland State Vikings will kickoff their campaign two days later when they travel to take on the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, Aug. 31.

