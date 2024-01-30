Portland State adds South Dakota, completes 2024 football schedule

The Portland State Vikings have added a home contest against the South Dakota Coyotes, which completes their 2024 football schedule, according to PSU’s official athletics website.

Portland State will host South Dakota at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The game will be the first home contest for Portland State following back-to-back road trips to open the season against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, Aug. 31 and the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 7, the latter of which is PSU’s Big Sky Conference opener.

Following the South Dakota contest, Portland State wraps up its non-conference slate in 2024 with consecutive road contests at the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 21 and the Chattanooga Mocs on Sept. 28.

The remainder of Portland State’s football schedule in 2024 is all Big Sky Conference action — vs. UC Davis (Oct. 5), at Idaho State (Oct. 12), vs. Montana State (Oct. 19), at Sacramento State (Nov. 2), vs. Idaho (Nov. 9), at Montana (Nov. 16), and vs. Northern Colorado (Nov. 23).

Below is Portland State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Portland State Football Schedule

08/31 – at Washington State

09/07 – at Weber State*

09/14 – South Dakota

09/21 – at Boise State

09/28 – at Chattanooga

10/05 – UC Davis*

10/12 – at Idaho State*

10/19 – Montana State*

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – at Sacramento State*

11/09 – Idaho*

11/16 – at Montana*

11/23 – Northern Colorado*

* Big Sky contest.

Portland State finished the 2023 season 5-6 overall and 4-4 in conference action. The Vikings have not made an appearance in the FCS Playoffs since the 2015 season, which was also the last time they finished with a winning record.