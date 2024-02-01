South Dakota finalizes 2024 football schedule

The South Dakota Coyotes have finalized their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home contests and 12 games overall.

South Dakota completed their schedule with the addition of a season-opening contest against the Northern State Wolves of Division II. The Coyotes will host the Wolves at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

USD will then travel for consecutive non-conference contests at the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 7 and the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 14 before closing out non-league play on Sept. 21 at home against the Drake Bulldogs.

South Dakota opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action at home against Southern Illinois on Sept. 28. Other conference opponents slated to visit Vermillion next season include Northern Iowa on Oct. 12, Indiana State on Nov. 9, and North Dakota State on Nov. 23.

The Coyotes will travel to face MVFC foes Murray State on Oct. 5, Youngstown State on Oct. 19, South Dakota State on Oct. 26, and North Dakota on Nov. 16.

Below is South Dakota’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 South Dakota Football Schedule

08/29 – Northern State

09/07 – at Wisconsin

09/14 – at Portland State

09/21 – Drake

09/28 – Southern Illinois*

10/05 – at Murray State*

10/12 – Northern Iowa*

10/19 – at Youngstown State*

10/26 – at South Dakota State*

11/02 – OFF

11/09 – Indiana State*

11/16 – at North Dakota*

11/23 – North Dakota State*

* MVFC contest.

South Dakota finished the 2023 season 10-3 overall and 7-1 in MVFC action. The Coyotes advanced to the FCS Playoffs as the third seed, but dropped a quarterfinal matchup at home against North Dakota State, 45-17.