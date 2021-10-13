South Dakota adds Drake to 2024 football schedule

The South Dakota Coyotes have added the Drake Bulldogs to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Drake University was obtained from the University of South Dakota via a state public records request.

South Dakota will host Drake at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The Coyotes will pay the Bulldogs a $175,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

South Dakota and Drake first met on the gridiron in 1919 and have played 19 contests overall. In their most recent contest in 2017, the Coyotes defeated the Bulldogs 77-7, but the Bulldogs still lead the overall series 11-8.

Drake is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for South Dakota in 2024. The Coyotes are also slated to play back-to-back road games at the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 7 and at the Lamar Cardinals on Sept. 14. South Dakota can add one additional non-conference opponent in 2024 as Football Championship Subdivision teams can play up to 12 games that season.

South Dakota is the first known non-conference opponent for Drake’s 2024 football schedule.

