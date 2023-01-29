South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 games overall.

South Carolina State opens the season with six consecutive non-conference games, beginning in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 against Jackson State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta, Ga. The Bulldogs then travel for back-to-back road contests at Charlotte on Sept. 2 and at Georgia Tech on Sept. 9.

After an open date, South Carolina State opens their home slate at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sept. 23 against The Citadel. That game is followed by another open date on Sept. 30.

Consecutive home contests are next for the Bulldogs as Virginia-Lynchburg visits on Oct. 7 followed by Tennessee Tech on Oct. 14, which closes out the non-conference portion of their schedule.

South Carolina State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 21 on the road against Delaware State. Other road conference contests include North Carolina Central on Oct. 28 and Norfolk State on Nov 18.

MEAC foes slated to visit Orangeburg in 2023 include Howard on Nov. 4 (Homecoming) and Morgan State on Nov. 11.

Below is South Carolina State’ complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 SC State Football Schedule

08/26 – Jackson State (in Atlanta)

09/02 – at Charlotte

09/09 – at Georgia Tech

09/16 – OFF

09/23 – The Citadel

09/30 – OFF

10/07 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/14 – Tennessee Tech

10/21 – at Delaware State*

10/28 – at NC Central*

11/04 – Howard*

11/11 – Morgan State*

11/18 – at Norfolk State*

* MEAC contest.

South Carolina State finished the 2022 season 3-8 overall and 1-4 in MEAC action. The 2023 season will be the 22nd under head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough, who has a 146-87 overall record at the school.