South Carolina State adds Virginia-Lynchburg to 2023 football schedule

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have added the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement by VUL.

South Carolina State will host Virginia-Lynchburg at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The dragons here to Orangeburg South Carolina to take on the South Carolina state Bulldogs October 7 pic.twitter.com/TyAL75OFJ7 — VUL Football (@FootballVul) January 24, 2023

The Bulldogs defeated the Dragons 36-0 in their first matchup last season in Orangeburg.

Virginia University of Lynchburg is a historically black Christian university located in Lynchburg, Va. The Dragons are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

Virginia-Lynchburg now has five games scheduled against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents in 2023. In addition to South Carolina State, the Dragons are also scheduled to visit Presbyterian on Sept. 9, Robert Morris on Sept. 23, Delaware State on Sept. 30, and Kennesaw State on Nov. 11.

South Carolina State was previously scheduled to play at Florida A&M on Oct. 7, 2023, so that game has likely been postponed or canceled.

Based on prior announcements and contracts obtained via public records requests, South Carolina State is currently over-scheduled by one game. We list seven non-conference opponents for the Bulldogs in 2023, but they can only play six to go along with their five Mid-Eastern Athletic Association (MEAC) foes.

SC State is currently scheduled to open the season against Jackson State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta, Ga., in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26.

