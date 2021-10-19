Six schools interested in moving to American Athletic Conference, per report

Six schools are interested in moving to the American Athletic Conference, according to a report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
Per the report, the Charlotte 49ers, Florida Atlantic Owls, North Texas Mean Green, Rice Owls, UAB Blazers, and UTSA Roadrunners are each expected to apply for acceptance into the American Athletic Conference this week. All six teams are current members of Conference USA.
If all six teams apply and are accepted, the American would expand to a 14-team conference in 2023. The aforementioned six schools would join East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, and USF.
The new schools also offer the current crew of football schools – Temple, Memphis, Tulane, USF, East Carolina, Navy, Tulsa and SMU – an entree into some of the richest recruiting areas in the country: Houston, San Antonio, greater Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, Charlotte and Birmingham.
The AAC’s move comes on the heels of a thwarted effort to lure four Mountain West schools into the league. While the AAC never technically offered Boise State, Air Force, Colorado State and San Diego State, there was an extended courtship that was followed by a vocal commitment to staying in the Mountain West Conference. This move would limit the ability of the Mountain West to enter Texas, as it gives the AAC four schools in the state and no obvious options for the Mountain West to add.
The American will lose three teams beginning with the 2023 season. Back in September, the Big 12 announced the addition of the Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and UCF Knights to their conference.
Following the departure of UConn from the conference in 2019, the American scrapped their divisional setup. While it’s currently unknown if the American will move to divisions again, here is a look at a possible East-West alignment:
American East
- Charlotte
- East Carolina
- Florida Atlantic
- Navy
- Temple
- UAB
- USF
American West
- Memphis
- North Texas
- Rice
- SMU
- Tulane
- Tulsa
- UTSA
Navy wants to be in the West division. (Better for its recruiting and national exposure)
Yeah, I was wondering about that myself. I know Navy was in the West previously, and while part of that was because the replaced TCU who left before the conference started, I thought I’d read something that suggested they were happy with that arrangement, even though the travel would be significantly more.
Also, it seems kind of mean to put someone that much closer to Memphis into the conference (UAB) and then put them in the opposite division….?
Though I’m reticent to change and not real fond of the commissioner of the AAC, this is probably the best option moving forward. For the schools and for the conference.
Why would Memphis be in the west and UAB be in the East? Also, Navy previously wished to be in the west. They want the recruiting/exposure of playing in the state of Texas.
Never knew so many people knew so much about Navy’s divisional desires…
Navy will be in the West. Their deal with the AAC has them playing in the Texas division (Navy demanded that).
Memphis will probably be in the East. That makes sense as they will likely wind up being UAB’s travel partner in basketball and volleyball.
The wording on this has been odd. The idea that 6 schools have been “interested” (but not invited) seems like it must just be cover for the whole “the AAC is trying to raid C-USA!!” legal stuff, right? Because it’s hard to imagine that, if these 6 are interested, there aren’t a few others who would be. I can’t imagine UTEP is thrilled with the idea of the 3 other Texas teams in their conference (including UTSA, who didn’t really have much of an athletics program, much less football, until well after UTEP… and UNT which is a second DFW-area school) are looking to leave without them. MAYBE if they had something in mind with the MWC or something, but that seems unlikely too. I imagine FIU would also be “interested” in following their conference partner, FAU, if it was just about who was “interested,” right?
It seems more likely that these are the 6 schools that are interested that are pretty sure they’ll get an invite, right?
I still find it strange that 14 seems to be a target number for conferences rather than 16, but that aside, it’s just kind of funny reading “6 schools are interested” when it seems pretty likely there are other clear examples of schools in the same conference who would also be interested…