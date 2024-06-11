SEC football schedule 2024: TV windows set for entire season

The SEC has revealed the schedule of kickoff time windows for all remaining conference controlled football games in 2024, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
The league previously announced the early season kickoff times and TV schedule, plus select special date games on May 30. Combined with the announcement today, every SEC-controlled football game in 2024 now has a kickoff time or a window set.
Games selected for the early window will start from 12:00pm ET to 1:00pm ET, while the afternoon window games will kickoff between 3:30pm ET and 4:30pm ET.
Night games have a slightly larger window, with kickoff times anywhere from 6:00pm ET to 8:00pm ET. A few contests, however, were tagged as flex games and could change from the afternoon to evening window and vice versa.
Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a new benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN kicking off this fall.
The SEC football schedule in 2024 is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 29 with two league members hosting FCS opponents. The Arkansas Razorbacks welcome Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7:30pm ET on ESPNU, and then the Missouri Tigers entertain Murray State at 8:00pm ET on the SEC Network.
The Oklahoma Sooners, new to the SEC this season, are featured in a primetime matchup at home on Friday, Aug. 30 when they host Temple at 7:00pm ET on ESPN.
A full day of SEC action is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, beginning with the Georgia Bulldogs taking on Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga., at noon ET on ABC. Other featured games include Colorado State at Texas (3:30pm ET, ESPN), Miami FL at Florida (3:30pm ET, ABC), and Notre Dame at Texas A&M (7:30pm ET).
On Sunday, Sept. 1, the LSU Tigers will battle the USC Trojans in the Vegas Kickoff Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 7:30pm ET on ABC.
For all listed windows (early, afternoon, night, and flex), the exact start time will be announced no later than six days prior to the date of the game. Check out the complete schedule below:
2024 SEC Football Schedule
*All times Eastern.
WEEKS 1-3 (Previously Announced)
Thursday, Aug. 29
UAPB at Arkansas (Little Rock) – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Murray State at Missouri – 8pm, SECN
Friday, Aug. 30
Temple at Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 31
Clemson vs. Georgia (from Atlanta) – Noon, ABC
Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – Noon, ESPN
Chattanooga at Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN
Miami at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC
Colorado State at Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN
ODU at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN
EKU at Mississippi State – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+
WKU at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
Furman at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Notre Dame at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC
Alabama A&M at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Southern Miss at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN
Sunday, Sept. 1
USC vs. LSU (from Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Sept. 7
McNeese at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN
Tennessee Tech at Georgia – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+
South Carolina at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC
California at Auburn – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss – 4:15pm, SECN
South Florida at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
Samford at Florida – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Buffalo at Missouri – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Tennessee vs. NC State (Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC
Alcorn State at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Nicholls at LSU – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Houston at Oklahoma – 7:45pm, SECN
Saturday, Sept. 14
LSU at South Carolina – Noon, ABC
Boston College at Missouri – 12:45pm, SECN
Texas A&M at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC
Tulane at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
UAB at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN
UTSA at Texas – 7pm, ESPN
Georgia at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ABC
New Mexico at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Toledo at Mississippi St. – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Kent State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN
WEEKS 4-14
Saturday, Sept. 21
Florida at Mississippi St. – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Ohio at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN
BGSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Georgia Southern at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN
ULM at Texas – 8pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Akron at South Carolina – Night
Arkansas at Auburn – Flex
UCLA at LSU – Flex
Vanderbilt at Missouri – Flex
Tennessee at Oklahoma – Flex
Saturday, Sept. 28
Kentucky at Ole Miss – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Oklahoma at Auburn – Afternoon
Mississippi State at Texas – Afternoon
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington) – Afternoon
Georgia at Alabama – 7:30pm, ABC
South Alabama at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN
Saturday, Oct. 5
Missouri at Texas A&M – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Alabama at Vanderbilt – Afternoon
UCF at Florida – Night
Tennessee at Arkansas – Flex
Auburn at Georgia – Flex
Ole Miss at South Carolina – Flex
Saturday, Oct. 12
South Carolina at Alabama – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Ole Miss at LSU – Night
Vanderbilt at Kentucky – Flex
Mississippi State at Georgia – Flex
Florida at Tennessee – Flex
Saturday, Oct. 19
South Carolina at Oklahoma – Early
Auburn at Missouri – Early
Ball State at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
LSU at Arkansas – Night
Kentucky at Florida – Flex
Texas A&M at Mississippi State – Flex
Alabama at Tennessee – Flex
Georgia at Texas – Flex
Saturday, Oct. 26
Oklahoma at Ole Miss – Early
Arkansas at Mississippi State – Early
Texas at Vanderbilt – Afternoon
Auburn at Kentucky – Night
Missouri at Alabama – Flex
LSU at Texas A&M – Flex
Saturday, Nov. 2
Ole Miss at Arkansas – Early
Vanderbilt at Auburn – Early
Maine at Oklahoma – 2:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, ABC
UMass at Mississippi State – 4:15pm, SECN
Kentucky at Tennessee – Night
Texas A&M at South Carolina – Night
Saturday, Nov. 9
Florida at Texas – Noon, ABC or ESPN
South Carolina at Vanderbilt – Afternoon
Mississippi State at Tennessee – Night
Alabama at LSU – Flex
Oklahoma at Missouri – Flex
Georgia at Ole Miss – Flex
Saturday, Nov. 16
Texas at Arkansas – Noon, ABC or ESPN
ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Murray St. at Kentucky – 1:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Mercer at Alabama – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri at South Carolina – Afternoon
NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN
LSU at Florida – Flex
Tennessee at Georgia – Flex
Saturday, Nov. 23
Ole Miss at Florida – Noon, ABC or ESPN
UMass at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN
UTEP at Tennessee – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Wofford at South Carolina – 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri at Mississippi State – Afternoon
Vanderbilt at LSU – Night
Texas A&M at Auburn – Flex
Alabama at Oklahoma – Flex
Kentucky at Texas – Flex
LA Tech at Arkansas – TBD, ESPN+/SECN+
Friday, Nov. 29
Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Nov. 30
Tennessee at Vanderbilt – Early
Arkansas at Missouri – Afternoon
Auburn at Alabama – Flex
Louisville at Kentucky – Flex
Oklahoma at LSU – Flex
Texas at Texas A&M – Flex
Saturday, Dec. 7
SEC Championship (from Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC
Football Schedules
SEC football games can be flexed.
I am A Fan of SEC having flex on their schedule & My Georgia Bulldogs have five flexibility dates in 2024.
LSU-Alabama football game could be flexed.
LSU has three nightly games.