SEC football schedule 2024: TV windows set for entire season

The SEC has revealed the schedule of kickoff time windows for all remaining conference controlled football games in 2024, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The league previously announced the early season kickoff times and TV schedule, plus select special date games on May 30. Combined with the announcement today, every SEC-controlled football game in 2024 now has a kickoff time or a window set.

Games selected for the early window will start from 12:00pm ET to 1:00pm ET, while the afternoon window games will kickoff between 3:30pm ET and 4:30pm ET.

Night games have a slightly larger window, with kickoff times anywhere from 6:00pm ET to 8:00pm ET. A few contests, however, were tagged as flex games and could change from the afternoon to evening window and vice versa.

Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a new benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN kicking off this fall.

The SEC football schedule in 2024 is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 29 with two league members hosting FCS opponents. The Arkansas Razorbacks welcome Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7:30pm ET on ESPNU, and then the Missouri Tigers entertain Murray State at 8:00pm ET on the SEC Network.

The Oklahoma Sooners, new to the SEC this season, are featured in a primetime matchup at home on Friday, Aug. 30 when they host Temple at 7:00pm ET on ESPN.

A full day of SEC action is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, beginning with the Georgia Bulldogs taking on Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Ga., at noon ET on ABC. Other featured games include Colorado State at Texas (3:30pm ET, ESPN), Miami FL at Florida (3:30pm ET, ABC), and Notre Dame at Texas A&M (7:30pm ET).

On Sunday, Sept. 1, the LSU Tigers will battle the USC Trojans in the Vegas Kickoff Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 7:30pm ET on ABC.

For all listed windows (early, afternoon, night, and flex), the exact start time will be announced no later than six days prior to the date of the game. Check out the complete schedule below:

2024 SEC Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

WEEKS 1-3 (Previously Announced) Thursday, Aug. 29

UAPB at Arkansas (Little Rock) – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Murray State at Missouri – 8pm, SECN Friday, Aug. 30

Temple at Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN Saturday, Aug. 31

Clemson vs. Georgia (from Atlanta) – Noon, ABC

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – Noon, ESPN

Chattanooga at Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN

Miami at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC

Colorado State at Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN

ODU at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN

EKU at Mississippi State – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+

WKU at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

Furman at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Notre Dame at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC

Alabama A&M at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Southern Miss at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN Sunday, Sept. 1

USC vs. LSU (from Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, ABC Saturday, Sept. 7

McNeese at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN

Tennessee Tech at Georgia – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+

South Carolina at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC

California at Auburn – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss – 4:15pm, SECN

South Florida at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

Samford at Florida – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Buffalo at Missouri – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Tennessee vs. NC State (Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Nicholls at LSU – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Houston at Oklahoma – 7:45pm, SECN Saturday, Sept. 14

LSU at South Carolina – Noon, ABC

Boston College at Missouri – 12:45pm, SECN

Texas A&M at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC

Tulane at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

UAB at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN

UTSA at Texas – 7pm, ESPN

Georgia at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ABC

New Mexico at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Toledo at Mississippi St. – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Kent State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN WEEKS 4-14 Saturday, Sept. 21

Florida at Mississippi St. – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Ohio at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN

BGSU at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Georgia Southern at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN

ULM at Texas – 8pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Akron at South Carolina – Night

Arkansas at Auburn – Flex

UCLA at LSU – Flex

Vanderbilt at Missouri – Flex

Tennessee at Oklahoma – Flex Saturday, Sept. 28

Kentucky at Ole Miss – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Oklahoma at Auburn – Afternoon

Mississippi State at Texas – Afternoon

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington) – Afternoon

Georgia at Alabama – 7:30pm, ABC

South Alabama at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN Saturday, Oct. 5

Missouri at Texas A&M – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Alabama at Vanderbilt – Afternoon

UCF at Florida – Night

Tennessee at Arkansas – Flex

Auburn at Georgia – Flex

Ole Miss at South Carolina – Flex Saturday, Oct. 12

South Carolina at Alabama – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Ole Miss at LSU – Night

Vanderbilt at Kentucky – Flex

Mississippi State at Georgia – Flex

Florida at Tennessee – Flex Saturday, Oct. 19

South Carolina at Oklahoma – Early

Auburn at Missouri – Early

Ball State at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

LSU at Arkansas – Night

Kentucky at Florida – Flex

Texas A&M at Mississippi State – Flex

Alabama at Tennessee – Flex

Georgia at Texas – Flex Saturday, Oct. 26

Oklahoma at Ole Miss – Early

Arkansas at Mississippi State – Early

Texas at Vanderbilt – Afternoon

Auburn at Kentucky – Night

Missouri at Alabama – Flex

LSU at Texas A&M – Flex Saturday, Nov. 2

Ole Miss at Arkansas – Early

Vanderbilt at Auburn – Early

Maine at Oklahoma – 2:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, ABC

UMass at Mississippi State – 4:15pm, SECN

Kentucky at Tennessee – Night

Texas A&M at South Carolina – Night Saturday, Nov. 9

Florida at Texas – Noon, ABC or ESPN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt – Afternoon

Mississippi State at Tennessee – Night

Alabama at LSU – Flex

Oklahoma at Missouri – Flex

Georgia at Ole Miss – Flex Saturday, Nov. 16

Texas at Arkansas – Noon, ABC or ESPN

ULM at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN

Murray St. at Kentucky – 1:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Mercer at Alabama – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Missouri at South Carolina – Afternoon

NM State at Texas A&M – 7:45pm, SECN

LSU at Florida – Flex

Tennessee at Georgia – Flex Saturday, Nov. 23

Ole Miss at Florida – Noon, ABC or ESPN

UMass at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

UTEP at Tennessee – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Wofford at South Carolina – 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Missouri at Mississippi State – Afternoon

Vanderbilt at LSU – Night

Texas A&M at Auburn – Flex

Alabama at Oklahoma – Flex

Kentucky at Texas – Flex

LA Tech at Arkansas – TBD, ESPN+/SECN+ Friday, Nov. 29

Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC Saturday, Nov. 30

Tennessee at Vanderbilt – Early

Arkansas at Missouri – Afternoon

Auburn at Alabama – Flex

Louisville at Kentucky – Flex

Oklahoma at LSU – Flex

Texas at Texas A&M – Flex Saturday, Dec. 7

SEC Championship (from Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC

