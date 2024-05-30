SEC football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The SEC football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced. A total of 44 games are now set for the first three weeks of the college football season.
For the 2024 season, the SEC expands to 16 teams with the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.
The Arkansas Razorbacks will be the first SEC team in action in the fall of 2024 when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Thursday, Aug. 29. The game will be televised by ESPNU at 7:30pm ET.
Also on Thursday, the Missouri Tigers will host the Murray State Racers at 8:00pm ET on the SEC Network (SECN).
The Oklahoma Sooners open their season on Friday, Aug. 30 at home against the Temple Owls. ESPN will broadcast the game at 7:00pm ET.
The opening Saturday features a few good non-conference games — Georgia vs. Clemson (in Atlanta, GA; Noon ET, ABC), Miami (FL) at Florida (3:30pm ET, ABC), and Notre Dame at Texas A&M (7:30pm ET, ABC).
On Sunday, Sept. 3, the LSU Tigers take on the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.
Conference action gets underway in Week 2 (Saturday, Sept. 7) with the South Carolina Gamecocks traveling to face the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET with television coverage via ABC.
The SEC also announced information for six additional games later in the season, including the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 7. That game is set for a 4:00pm ET kickoff on ABC.
Listed below are the SEC games that have been selected for television as of May 30. All remaining SEC controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 29
UAPB at Arkansas (Little Rock) – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Murray State at Missouri – 8pm, SECN
Friday, Aug. 30
Temple at Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 31
Clemson vs. Georgia (Atlanta) – 12pm, ABC
Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ESPN
Chattanooga at Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN
Miami (FL) at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC
Colorado State at Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN
Old Dominion at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN
EKU at Mississippi State – 6pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Western Kentucky at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
Furman at Ole Miss – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Notre Dame at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC
Alabama A&M at Auburn – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Southern Miss at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN
Sunday, Sept. 1
USC vs. LSU (Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Sept. 7
Arkansas at Oklahoma State – 12pm, ABC
Texas at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
McNeese at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN
Tennessee Tech at Georgia – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+
California at Auburn – 3:30pm, ESPN2
South Carolina at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC
Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss – 4:15pm, SECN
USF at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
Samford at Florida – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Buffalo at Missouri – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Nicholls at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Tennessee vs. NC State (Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC
Alcorn State at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Houston at Oklahoma – 7:45pm, SECN
Mississippi St. at Arizona St. – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 14
Alabama at Wisconsin – 12pm, FOX
LSU at South Carolina – 12pm, ABC
Boston College at Missouri – 12:45pm, SECN
Texas A&M at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC
Tulane at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
UAB at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN
Ole Miss at Wake Forest – 6:30pm, CW
UTSA at Texas – 7pm, ESPN
Vanderbilt at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+
Georgia at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ABC
New Mexico at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Toledo at Mississippi St. – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Kent State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN
Saturday, Sept. 28
Georgia at Alabama – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Oct. 12
Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 2
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, ABC
Friday, Nov. 29
Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Dec. 7
2024 SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC
