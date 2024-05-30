SEC football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The SEC football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced. A total of 44 games are now set for the first three weeks of the college football season.

For the 2024 season, the SEC expands to 16 teams with the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be the first SEC team in action in the fall of 2024 when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Thursday, Aug. 29. The game will be televised by ESPNU at 7:30pm ET.

Also on Thursday, the Missouri Tigers will host the Murray State Racers at 8:00pm ET on the SEC Network (SECN).

The Oklahoma Sooners open their season on Friday, Aug. 30 at home against the Temple Owls. ESPN will broadcast the game at 7:00pm ET.

The opening Saturday features a few good non-conference games — Georgia vs. Clemson (in Atlanta, GA; Noon ET, ABC), Miami (FL) at Florida (3:30pm ET, ABC), and Notre Dame at Texas A&M (7:30pm ET, ABC).

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the LSU Tigers take on the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Conference action gets underway in Week 2 (Saturday, Sept. 7) with the South Carolina Gamecocks traveling to face the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET with television coverage via ABC.

The SEC also announced information for six additional games later in the season, including the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 7. That game is set for a 4:00pm ET kickoff on ABC.

Listed below are the SEC games that have been selected for television as of May 30. All remaining SEC controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

SEC football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 29

UAPB at Arkansas (Little Rock) – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Murray State at Missouri – 8pm, SECN

Friday, Aug. 30

Temple at Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 31

Clemson vs. Georgia (Atlanta) – 12pm, ABC

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ESPN

Chattanooga at Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN

Miami (FL) at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC

Colorado State at Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN

Old Dominion at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN

EKU at Mississippi State – 6pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Western Kentucky at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

Furman at Ole Miss – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Notre Dame at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC

Alabama A&M at Auburn – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Southern Miss at Kentucky – 7:45pm, SECN

Sunday, Sept. 1

USC vs. LSU (Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Sept. 7

Arkansas at Oklahoma State – 12pm, ABC

Texas at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

McNeese at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN

Tennessee Tech at Georgia – 2pm, SECN+/ESPN+

California at Auburn – 3:30pm, ESPN2

South Carolina at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC

Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss – 4:15pm, SECN

USF at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

Samford at Florida – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Buffalo at Missouri – 7pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Nicholls at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Tennessee vs. NC State (Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Houston at Oklahoma – 7:45pm, SECN

Mississippi St. at Arizona St. – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 14

Alabama at Wisconsin – 12pm, FOX

LSU at South Carolina – 12pm, ABC

Boston College at Missouri – 12:45pm, SECN

Texas A&M at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC

Tulane at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

UAB at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN

Ole Miss at Wake Forest – 6:30pm, CW

UTSA at Texas – 7pm, ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Georgia at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ABC

New Mexico at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Toledo at Mississippi St. – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Kent State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 28

Georgia at Alabama – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Oct. 12

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 2

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, ABC

Friday, Nov. 29

Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, ABC

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 7

2024 SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC

