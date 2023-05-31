SEC football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The SEC football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced. A total of 38 games are now set for the first three weeks of the college football season.

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be the first SEC team in action in the fall of 2023 when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26. The game will be televised by the SEC Network (SECN) at 7:30pm ET.

Two SEC teams open their seasons on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Florida Gators travel to take on the Utah Utes at 8pm ET on ESPN, while the Missouri Tigers host the South Dakota Coyotes at 8pm ET on SECN.

The opening Saturday features a couple of good non-conference games — Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville, Tenn.; noon ET, ABC) and North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte, N.C.; 7:30pm ET, ABC).

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Conference action gets underway in Week 3 (Saturday, Sept. 16) with three contests — LSU at Mississippi State, South Carolina at Georgia, and Tennessee at Florida.

The SEC also announced information for five additional games later in the season.

Listed below are the SEC games that have been selected for television as of May 31. All remaining SEC controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

SEC football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Hawai’i at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, SECN

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Florida at Utah – 8pm, ESPN

South Dakota at Missouri – 8pm, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Virginia vs. Tennessee (Nashville) – 12pm, ABC

Ball State at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN

Mercer at Ole Miss – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+

UMass at Auburn – 3:30pm, ESPN

SE Louisiana at Mississippi State – 4pm, SECN

Western Carolina at Arkansas – 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+

UT Martin at Georgia – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+

New Mexico at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

N. Carolina vs. S. Carolina (Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC

Middle Tennessee at Alabama – 7:30pm, SECN

Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

LSU vs. Florida State (Orlando) – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest – 11am, ACCN

Ball State at Georgia – 12pm, SECN

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky – 3pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Texas A&M at Miami – 3:30pm, ABC

Ole Miss at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Kent State at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN

Texas at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

Middle Tennessee at Missouri – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

McNeese at Florida – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Arizona at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, SECN

Furman at South Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Grambling at LSU – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Auburn at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Austin Peay at Tennessee – TBD ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

LSU at Mississippi State – 12pm, ESPN

Kansas State at Missouri – 12pm, SECN

Alabama at South Florida – 3:30pm, ABC

UL Monroe at Texas A&M – 4pm, SECN

Tennessee at Florida – 7pm, ESPN

Samford at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

BYU at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Akron at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Charlotte at Florida – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Chattanooga at Alabama – 12pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Southern Miss at Mississippi St. – 12pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M – 12pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023

Ole Miss at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN

