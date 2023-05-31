SEC football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The SEC football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced. A total of 38 games are now set for the first three weeks of the college football season.
The Vanderbilt Commodores will be the first SEC team in action in the fall of 2023 when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26. The game will be televised by the SEC Network (SECN) at 7:30pm ET.
Two SEC teams open their seasons on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Florida Gators travel to take on the Utah Utes at 8pm ET on ESPN, while the Missouri Tigers host the South Dakota Coyotes at 8pm ET on SECN.
The opening Saturday features a couple of good non-conference games — Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville, Tenn.; noon ET, ABC) and North Carolina vs. South Carolina (in Charlotte, N.C.; 7:30pm ET, ABC).
On Sunday, Sept. 3, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.
Conference action gets underway in Week 3 (Saturday, Sept. 16) with three contests — LSU at Mississippi State, South Carolina at Georgia, and Tennessee at Florida.
The SEC also announced information for five additional games later in the season.
Listed below are the SEC games that have been selected for television as of May 31. All remaining SEC controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
Hawai’i at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, SECN
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Florida at Utah – 8pm, ESPN
South Dakota at Missouri – 8pm, SECN
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
Virginia vs. Tennessee (Nashville) – 12pm, ABC
Ball State at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN
Mercer at Ole Miss – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+
UMass at Auburn – 3:30pm, ESPN
SE Louisiana at Mississippi State – 4pm, SECN
Western Carolina at Arkansas – 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+
UT Martin at Georgia – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+
New Mexico at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
N. Carolina vs. S. Carolina (Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC
Middle Tennessee at Alabama – 7:30pm, SECN
Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023
LSU vs. Florida State (Orlando) – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest – 11am, ACCN
Ball State at Georgia – 12pm, SECN
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky – 3pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Texas A&M at Miami – 3:30pm, ABC
Ole Miss at Tulane – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Kent State at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN
Texas at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
Middle Tennessee at Missouri – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
McNeese at Florida – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Arizona at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, SECN
Furman at South Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Grambling at LSU – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Auburn at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Austin Peay at Tennessee – TBD ESPN+/SECN+
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
LSU at Mississippi State – 12pm, ESPN
Kansas State at Missouri – 12pm, SECN
Alabama at South Florida – 3:30pm, ABC
UL Monroe at Texas A&M – 4pm, SECN
Tennessee at Florida – 7pm, ESPN
Samford at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
BYU at Arkansas – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Akron at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, SECN
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
Charlotte at Florida – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
Chattanooga at Alabama – 12pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Southern Miss at Mississippi St. – 12pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M – 12pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023
Ole Miss at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN
