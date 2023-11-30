SEC Championship Game to be played in Atlanta through 2031

The SEC Championship Game will be held in Atlanta through the 2031 season, according to an announcement from the conference on Thursday.

The game will continue to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., as it has since the 2017 season. The contract between the SEC and Mercedes-Benz Stadium was slated to run through 2026, but has now been extended five seasons with an option to keep the game in Atlanta through 2036.

“The SEC Football Championship Game is one of the premier events in college sports and Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of the finest sports facilities on the globe, making Atlanta the perfect venue for our annual title game,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We look forward to continuing a very positive relationship with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center as the home of our football championship.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the MLS’ Atlanta United FC. The stadium seats 71,000 for football and is expandable to 83,000.

“Commissioner Sankey and the SEC have been great partners and we are happy to ensure that this championship game remains in Atlanta and at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where it belongs,” said Rich McKay, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment.

The SEC Championship Game was held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta from 1994 through the 2016.

“We are excited that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will continue to be the home of the SEC Football Championship,” said Tim Zulawski, president AMB Sports and Entertainment. “The SEC Championship is one of the marquee events on the college football calendar each season and we are proud to work with our partners at the SEC to ensure the title game remains a staple in Atlanta for many years to come.”

Top-ranked Georgia and eighth-ranked Alabama are set to square off in the 2023 SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2. The game will be televised by CBS at 4:00pm ET.

With the SEC football television rights heading to the ESPN/ABC networks next season, the SEC Championship Game in 2024 will be televised by ABC.

“Georgia World Congress Center Authority’s championship campus is the foremost destination for live events, including the nation’s premier collegiate football championship,” said GWCCA Executive Director Frank Poe. “This contract extension with the Southeastern Conference goes beyond the continuation of a strong partnership and a prestigious sporting event, it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering compelling guest experiences for football fans across the Southeast while creating economic opportunities for the city of Atlanta and state of Georgia.”

“For three decades, Atlanta has been the home of the SEC Championship. Now, we have the honor of hosting this prestigious championship game through at least 2031,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “This is a testament to our ability to host large scale events-and all the small businesses, restaurants, service industry and hospitality workers who ensure that visiting Atlanta is a world-class experience. Thank you to everyone in the Atlanta community responsible for another big win for the new sports capital of the nation.”