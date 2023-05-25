SEC announces three football schedule updates for 2023 season

The SEC has announced three football schedule updates for the 2023 season, which includes date changes for two contests.

The Missouri Tigers were previously scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home against the South Dakota Coyotes. That contest, which will be played at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo., has been moved up two days to Thursday, Aug. 31 and it will be televised by the SEC Network at 8:00pm ET.

“We are grateful to have another tremendous opportunity to start the Labor Day weekend off with a primetime football game on the SEC Network,” Missouri Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said. “We listened to our fans after last year’s season opener and wanted to create another memorable experience to open the 2023 season. Our student section and the crowd set the tone that night and built a season-long, home-field advantage. We look forward to welcoming everyone home to Columbia on August 31 inside Faurot Field.”

This year’s Egg Bowl, which is scheduled for Thanksgiving, now has a kickoff time and television network. The Mississippi State Bulldogs will host the Ole Miss Rebels in that contest at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., and it will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

The third and final SEC football schedule update involves the annual Battle Line Rivalry Game between the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks, which will be hosted by Arkansas this season at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. The game, previously scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, has been moved up one day to Friday, Nov. 24 (Black Friday) and it will be televised by CBS at 4:00pm ET.

Remaining kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2023 season, special game dates, and the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule are slated to be announced on Wednesday, May 31.

