San Jose State adds two Conference USA teams to 2024 football schedule

The San Jose State Spartans have added two Conference USA opponents to their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

San Jose State will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

“We are excited to be able to schedule this game at San Jose State, which will be a great non-conference matchup and a good trip for our student-athletes and fans,” Jax State Athletic Director Greg Seitz said. “The move to FBS and Conference USA has opened numerous avenues for us when it comes to scheduling, and we appreciate the Spartans and their administration for working with us to get this game on the schedule.”

Following the game against Jacksonville State, San Jose State will welcome the Kennesaw State Owls to CEFCU Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The Owls will be playing their first season in Conference USA in 2024.

The San Jose State-Kennesaw State contest will also be a first-time matchup.

San Jose State is scheduled to open the 2024 season at home against the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Spartans will also visit the Washington State Cougars on Sept. 21, which will close out the non-conference portion of their schedule.

“Our home schedule next year will feature seven home games inside CEFCU stadium,” said San Jose State Director of Athletics Jeff Konya. “This will be the first time in nearly 20 years that we will play this many home games in a season, providing our fans a great opportunity to watch our team. We look to continue the momentum we have built within our football program.”

In Mountain West action in 2024, San Jose State is slated to host UNLV, Boise State, New Mexico, and Wyoming and will visit Air Force, Colorado State, Nevada, and Fresno State.

