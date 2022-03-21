San Diego releases 2022 football schedule

The San Diego Toreros have released their 2022 football schedule, which includes five games at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif.

San Diego opens the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home against the La Verne Leopards of Division III. The Toreros then travel for back-to-back contests on the road against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Sept. 10 and the UC Davis Aggies on Sept. 17.

Pioneer Football League (PFL) action for San Diego kicks off on Sept. 24 on the road against Valparaiso. The Toreros will also travel to play Drake on Oct. 8, St. Thomas on Oct. 29 and Morehead State on Nov. 19.

PFL opponents scheduled to visit Torero Stadium this fall include Stetson on Oct. 1, Presbyterian on Oct. 15, Butler on Nov. 5, and Davidson on Nov. 12.

Below is San Diego’s complete schedule for the fall 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 San Diego Football Schedule

09/03 – La Verne

09/10 – at Cal Poly

09/17 – at UC Davis

09/24 – at Valparaiso*

10/01 – Stetson*

10/08 – at Drake*

10/15 – Presbyterian*

10/22 – OFF

10/29 – at St. Thomas*

11/05 – Butler*

11/12 – Davidson*

11/19 – at Morehead State*

* PFL contest.

San Diego earned a share of the fall 2021 PFL championship, their 12th overall, after finishing with a 7-1 record in PFL play (7-4 overall).