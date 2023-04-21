Samford announces 2023 football schedule

The Samford Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests total.

Samford opens the 2023 season with a Thursday night contest (Aug. 31) at home at Seibert Stadium in Homewood, Ala. The Bulldogs will square off with the Shorter Hawks of the Gulf South Conference in Division II.

In other non-conference action in 2023, Samford will travel within the state to battle the SEC’s Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 16. The Bulldogs will close the season with a visit from OVC-Big South member UT Martin on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Samford is slated to open Southern Conference (SoCon) action on Sept. 9 on the road against Western Carolina. Other road SoCon opponents include Wofford on Oct. 7, VMI on Oct. 21, and Mercer on Nov. 11.

SoCon foes scheduled to visit Seibert Stadium in 2023 include Chattanooga on Sept. 23, ETSU on Sept. 30, Furman on Oct. 14, and The Citadel on Oct. 28.

Below is Samford’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Samford Football Schedule

08/31 – Shorter (Thurs.)

09/09 – at Western Carolina*

09/16 – at Auburn

09/23 – Chattanooga*

09/30 – ETSU*

10/07 – at Wofford*

10/14 – Furman*

10/21 – at VMI*

10/28 – The Citadel*

11/04 – OFF

11/11 – at Mercer*

11/18 – UT Martin

* SoCon contest.

Samford won their first outright SoCon championship last season with an undefeated 8-0 record in conference play. The Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs, but fell on the road at No. 3 North Dakota State, 27-9, and finished the season 11-2 overall.