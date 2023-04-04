Samford adds Shorter to 2023 football schedule

The Samford Bulldogs have added the Shorter Hawks to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement.

Samford will host Shorter on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Seibert Stadium in Homewood, Ala. This is the first matchup between the schools.

The Hawks compete in the Division 2 Gulf South Conference, with a 2025 move slated to Conference Carolinas following a year as a Division 2 independent. Shorter finished the 2022 season 3-8 and 1-6 in Gulf South action. The Hawks are led by Zach Morrison, who enters his fifth season at the school.

In other non-conference action in 2023, Samford will travel to battle the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 16. The Bulldogs will close the season with a visit from OVC/Big South member UT Martin on Saturday, Nov. 18.

2023 Samford Football Schedule