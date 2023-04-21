Sam Houston to host Texas State at NRG stadium in 2024

The Sam Houston State Bearkats will host the Texas State Bobcats at NRG Stadium in 2024, KatFans.com reported on Friday.

Sam Houston and Texas State will square off at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. The Bearcats will pay the Bobcats a $500,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract obtained by KatFans and shared with FBSchedules.com.

Our team of insiders on @KatFansDotCom & @kat_fund are excited to announce Sam Houston & Texas State will play at NRG Stadium on Sept. 28, 2024@FBSchedules @SportsofSHSU pic.twitter.com/VAHy9vwOT1 — Katfans.com (@KatFansDotCom) April 21, 2023

The Sam Houston-Texas State contest in 2024 is the result of the cancellation of the Texas State-Liberty contest that was scheduled for the same season. Due to Liberty joining Conference USA in 2023, the Flames had to cancel several non-conference contests.

The buyout for the Texas State-Liberty contest was $750,000. Liberty agreed to pay Texas State $250,000 of that amount, with the remaining $500,000 coming from Sam Houston for the contest at NRG Stadium.

Sam Houston and Texas State first met on the gridiron in 1915 and have played 87 contests overall. In their most recent matchup in 2011, the Bearkats defeated the Bobcats 36-14 in San Marcos, Texas, but the Bobcats still lead the overall series 48-35-4.

With the addition of Texas State, Sam Houston has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The Bearkats are slated to open the season with back-to-back games on the road against the Rice Owls on Aug. 31 and the UCF Knights on Sept. 7 before hosting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, on Sept. 14.

Texas State also has their full allotment of non-conference games set in 2024, and each contest will be played in the state of Texas. The Bobcats are scheduled to open the season with three consecutive home contests against the Lamar Cardinals on Aug. 31, UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 7, and Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 14.

Football Schedules