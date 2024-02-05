Sacred Heart announces 2024 football schedule

The Sacred Heart Pioneers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests total.

Beginning with the 2024 season, Sacred Heart will compete as a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Independent following its departure from the Northeast Conference (NEC).

Sacred Heart opens the 2024 season with three consecutive home contests at Campus Field in Fairfield, Conn., beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 against the Delaware State Hornets. SHU then welcomes the Saint Anselm Hawks to Fairfield on Sept. 7 and the Georgetown Hoyas on Sept. 14. All three contests were previously unannounced.

The Pioneers then head out for back-to-back road contests at the Stonehill Skyhawks on Sept. 21 and the Delaware Blue Hens on Sept. 28 before returning home to host the Norfolk State Spartans on Oct. 5.

Two more road games follow for Sacred Heart, as the Pioneers will travel to square off with the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Oct. 12 and the Lafayette Leopards on Oct. 19.

Following an open date, Sacred Heart returns to action on Nov. 2 on the road at the Duquesne Dukes before hosting the LIU Sharks in their final home contest of the season on Nov. 9.

Sacred Heart closes out the 2024 season with consecutive road tilts at the Merrimack Warriors on Nov. 16, which was previously unannounced, and the Saint Francis U. Red Flash on Nov. 23.

Below is Sacred Heart’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Sacred Heart Football Schedule

08/31 – Delaware State

09/07 – Saint Anselm

09/14 – Georgetown

09/21 – at Stonehill

09/28 – at Delaware

10/05 – Norfolk State

10/12 – at Central Connecticut

10/19 – at Lafayette

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – at Duquesne

11/09 – LIU

11/16 – at Merrimack

11/23 – at Saint Francis U.

Sacred Heart finished the 2023 season 2-9 overall and 2-5 in NEC play. The 2024 season will be the 13th for the Pioneers under head coach Mark Nofri, who has a 69-62 overall record at the school.