Roger Goodell mulls 18-game NFL schedule, 20-week season

Modified just three years ago, the current NFL schedule consists of 17 regular-season games over an 18-week period along with three preseason games.

During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday following the first day of the NFL Draft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he is mulling another revision to the slate.

Goodell would like the league to move to an 18-game schedule over a 20-week period and reduce the number of preseason games from three to two.

“I think we’re good at 17 now,” Goodell said. “But, listen, we’re looking at how we continue. I’m not a fan of the preseason.

“And I don’t think these guys like it either (gesturing towards a group of fans). The reality is, I’d rather replace a preseason game with a regular season game any day. That’s just picking quality. If we get to 18 and 2, that’s not an unreasonable thing.”

If the league were to move to an 18-game schedule with two bye weeks, then the Super Bowl could be moved to Presidents Day weekend followed by a Monday holiday.

“And then you have Monday off,” Goodell said.

Well, some people would have Monday off, not everyone. Presidents Day is a federal holiday, so government offices and most banks and public schools are closed. But retail and private businesses remain open.

If the league does expand the schedule, it likely won’t happen for a couple of years at a minimum. But Goodell sees the increase in regular-season games as an opportunity to expand the number of international contests played.

