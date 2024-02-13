Robert Morris announces 2024 football schedule

The Robert Morris Colonials have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes seven home games and 12 contests overall.

For the 2024 season, Robert Morris rejoins the Northeast Conference (NEC) after competing in the Big South Conference from 2020 through 2022 and the Big South-OVC Association last season.

Robert Morris opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Utah State Aggies. The following week on Sept. 7, the Colonials open their home slate at Joe Walton Stadium in Moon Township, Pa., against the Edinboro Fighting Scots.

After an open date, Robert Morris opens Northeast Conference action on the road on Sept. 21 against the Wagner Seahawks.

RMU then returns to non-conference action for three consecutive weeks — at home versus the Frostburg State Bobcats on Sept. 28 for Homecoming, on the road at the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Oct. 5, and home against the Delaware State Hornets on Oct. 12.

The Colonials resume NEC action with a pair of games at Joe Walton Stadium against the LIU Sharks on Oct. 19 and the Saint Francis U. Red Flash on Oct. 26. Robert Morris’ final non-conference game of the season follows on Nov. 2 at home against the Merrimack Warriors.

RMU’s final three games of the season are all NEC contests — at the Duquesne Dukes on Nov. 9, at the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Nov. 16, and home versus the Stonehill Skyhawks on Nov. 23.

Below is Robert Morris’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Robert Morris Football Schedule

08/31 – at Utah State

09/07 – Edinboro

09/14 – OFF

09/21 – at Wagner*

09/28 – Frostburg State

10/05 – at Eastern Kentucky

10/12 – Delaware State

10/19 – LIU*

10/26 – Saint Francis U.*

11/02 – Merrimack

11/09 – at Duquesne*

11/16 – at Central Connecticut*

11/23 – Stonehill*

* NEC contest.

Robert Morris finished the 2023 season 4-7 overall and 2-4 in Big South-OVC action. The Colonials are entering their seventh season under head coach Bernard Clark, who has a 17-41 overall record at the school.