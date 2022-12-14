Robert Morris announces 2023 football schedule

The Robert Morris Colonials have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests overall.

Robert Morris opens the 2023 season with five consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, Sept. 2. The following week on Sept. 9, RMU opens their home slate at Joe Walton Stadium in Moon Township, Pa., against Saint Francis U.

A road trip to take on Youngstown State is up next on Sept. 16 before the Colonials return home to host back-to-back contests against Virginia-Lynchburg on Sept. 23 and Howard on Sept. 30. Games against Saint Francis U., Virginia-Lynchburg, and Howard were previously unannounced.

Robert Morris’ conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference teams, dubbed “Big South-Ohio Valley” or “Big South-OVC.” The two conferences, which consists of 10 football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

Robert Morris will open Big South-OVC play on the road against Gardner-Webb on Oct. 7. Other road conference contests include Bryant on Oct. 14 and Southeast Missouri on Nov. 4.

Big South-OVC opponents scheduled to visit Moon Township in 2023 include Tennessee Tech on Oct. 28, Charleston Southern on Nov. 11, and Eastern Illinois on Nov. 18.

Below is Robert Morris’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Robert Morris Football Schedule

09/02 – at Air Force

09/09 – Saint Francis U.

09/16 – at Youngstown State

09/23 – Virginia-Lynchburg

09/30 – Howard

10/07 – at Gardner-Webb*

10/14 – at Bryant*

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Tennessee Tech*

11/04 – at Southeast Missouri*

11/11 – Charleston Southern*

11/18 – Eastern Illinois*

* Big South-OVC contest.

Robert Morris finished the 2022 season 0-11 overall and 0-5 in Big South play. The Colonials are entering their sixth season under head coach Bernard Clark, Jr., who has a 13-34 overall record at the school.