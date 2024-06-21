Richmond adds Wofford, Howard to 2025 football schedule

The Richmond Spiders have added the Wofford Terriers and Howard Bison to their 2025 football schedule, according to their official athletics website.

Richmond will travel to take on the Wofford Terriers at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the third overall meeting between the two programs in football.

The Spiders and Terriers are also scheduled to play this season on Saturday, Sept. 7 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on the campus of the University of Richmond in Richmond, Va.

Richmond and Wofford first met in 2007 in a FCS Playoff Quarterfinal matchup. The Spiders defeated the Terriers in that contest, 21-10, in Spartanburg, S.C.

Richmond will welcome the Howard Bison to E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The game will mark the third overall meeting between the two schools.

In their first two contests, which were both played in Richmond, the Spiders defeated the Bison 68-21 in 2017 and 38-14 in 2021.

Richmond’s other two non-conference opponents in 2025 were previously announced. The Spiders will visit the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 13 and host the VMI Keydets the following week on Sept. 20.

Last month, Richmond announced that the 2024 season will be their last in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). The Spiders’ football program will join the Patriot League in 2025.

Football Schedules