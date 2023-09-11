Rice adds Prairie View A&M to 2025 football schedule

The Rice Owls have added the Prairie View A&M Panthers to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Rice University was obtained from Prairie View A&M University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request.

Rice will host Prairie View A&M at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The Owls will pay the Panthers a $350,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Rice and Prairie View A&M first met on the gridiron in 2016 and then played a second time two seasons later. The Owls defeated the Panthers in both contests, winning 65-44 in 2016 and 31-28 in 2018.

Prairie View A&M is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Panthers are in their second season under head coach Bubba McDowell, who tallied a 6-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in SWAC action in 2022.

Rice, who was a member of Conference USA from 2005 through 2022, began play in the American Athletic Conference this season. The Owls are in their sixth season under head coach Mike Bloomgren, who has a 17-40 overall record at the school (12-25 Conference USA).

