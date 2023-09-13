Rhode Island at Maine football game moved to Friday due to Hurricane Lee

The Rhode Island Rams at Maine Black Bears football game in 2023 has been moved up one day due to Hurricane Lee, both schools have announced.

Maine was previously scheduled to host Rhode Island at Alfond Stadium in Orono, Maine, on Saturday, Sept. 16. The game will now be played on Friday, Sept. 15 and it will kickoff at 6:30pm ET with live streaming provided by FloFootball. The contest will also air on 92.9 The Ticket in Bangor, Maine, and nationwide at GoBlackBears.com.

According to the release from the University of Maine, all tickets issued for the game on Saturday will be honored for the rescheduled game on Friday.

Hurricane Lee is expected to make landfall in Eastern Maine on Saturday and is currently listed as a Category 3 Hurricane.

Rhode Island-Maine is the first college football game in either the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) or Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to be rescheduled due to the approaching storm.

The Florida State at Boston College football game on Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., could also be affected by Hurricane Lee. The game is slated to be played at noon ET, but the Boston area is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, which will be in effect through Saturday evening.

Football Schedules