Purdue adds Southern Illinois to 2025 football schedule

The Purdue Boilermakers have added the Southern Illinois Salukis to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Purdue will host Southern Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The Boilermakers will pay the Salukis a $500,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Southern Illinois University via a state public records request.

Purdue and Southern Illinois’s only previous meeting on the gridiron came back in 2014 in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers defeated the Salukis in that contest, 35-13.

Southern Illinois University, located in Carbondale, Ill., is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Salukis are led by head coach Nick Hill, who has a 44-48 overall record at the school in his eight seasons.

Purdue has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for 2025 with the addition of Southern Illinois. The Boilermakers are scheduled to open the season at home against the Ball State Cardinals on Aug. 30 and will also visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 20.

In Big Ten action in 2025, the Boilermakers are scheduled to host Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, and USC and travel to Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Washington.

The Boilermakers are the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Southern Illinois for the 2025 season. The Salukis are also slated to visit the UT Martin Skyhawks on Sept. 13 and the Southeast Missouri Redhawks on a date to be determined.

Southern Illinois now has a total of four future games scheduled against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. In addition to the Purdue contest, Southern Illinois will visit BYU in 2024, Illinois in 2026, and Wisconsin in 2027.

