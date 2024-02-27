Princeton announces 2024 football schedule

The Princeton Tigers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 10 contests overall.

Princeton is scheduled to open the 2024 season with a non-conference contest on the road against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Tigers open the home portion of their schedule on Sept. 28 at Powers Field at Princeton Stadium against the Howard Bison, also a non-conference opponent. Princeton’s final non-conference game of the season is two weeks later on the road against the Mercer Bears on Oct. 12.

Ivy League action for Princeton kicks off on Oct. 5 when the Tigers travel to take on the Columbia Lions. Other Ivy League road games include Harvard on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Yale on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Princeton will host Ivy League foes Brown (Oct. 19), Cornell (Nov. 2), Dartmouth (Nov. 9), and Penn (Nov. 23) at Princeton Stadium in 2024.

Below is Princeton’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Princeton Football Schedule

09/21 – at Lehigh

09/28 – Howard

10/05 – at Columbia*

10/12 – at Mercer

10/19 – Brown*

10/26 – at Harvard*

11/02 – Cornell*

11/09 – Dartmouth*

11/16 – at Yale*

11/23 – Penn*

* Ivy League contest.

Princeton finished the 2023 season 5-5 overall and 4-3 in Ivy League action. The Tigers are entering their 14th season under head coach Bob Surace, who has a 78-52 overall record at the school.