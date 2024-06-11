Portland State, Chattanooga schedule football series for 2024, 2025

The Chattanooga Mocs announced their 2024 football schedule earlier this year, and it included a previously unannounced non-conference contest at home against the Portland State Vikings.

That contest is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn.

According to a copy of the football game contract obtained from Portland State University via a state public records request, the 2024 Chattanooga-Portland State contest is the first game of a home-and-home series. The two-game agreement will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 when the Vikings host the Mocs at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Ore.

Portland State and Chattanooga have never squared off on the gridiron in their history. The Vikings compete in the Big Sky Conference, while the Mocs are a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

With the addition of Chattanooga, Portland State now has all four of its non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. The Vikings are scheduled to open the season on Aug. 30 on the road against the Oregon State Beavers.

Portland State will play a total of three consecutive non-conference contests on the road to start the season, as the Vikings are also slated to visit the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Sept. 6 and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Sept. 13.

Chattanooga also has its 2025 non-conference schedule set with the addition of Portland State. Barring any changes, all four contests are road tilts.

The Mocs are scheduled to open the season at the Memphis Tigers on Aug. 30 before visiting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles one week later on Sept. 6. Later in the season, Chattanooga is scheduled to make a short trip south to face the Kennesaw State Owls on Oct. 4.

Football Schedules