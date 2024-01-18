Chattanooga Mocs announce 2024 football schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features two games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.

Chattanooga opens the 2024 season with back-to-back road contests at those two FBS opponents, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, Tenn. The Mocs then make the short trip to Atlanta, Ga., to take on the Georgia State Panthers on Sept. 7.

The remaining two non-conference contests for the Mocs are scheduled for Sept. 28 at home at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., against the Portland State Vikings, which was previously unannounced, and on Nov. 23 at the Austin Peay Governors.

Chattanooga opens Southern Conference (SoCon) play on Sept. 14 at home against the Mercer Bears. Other SoCon opponents slated to visit Finley Stadium include Wofford on Oct. 19, VMI on Oct. 26, and Samford on Nov. 16.

The Mocs will travel for SoCon contests against ETSU on Oct. 5, Furman on Oct. 12, Western Carolina on Nov. 2, and The Citadel on Nov. 9.

Below is Chattanooga’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Chattanooga Football Schedule

08/31 – at Tennessee

09/07 – at Georgia State

09/14 – Mercer*

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – Portland State

10/05 – at ETSU*

10/12 – at Furman*

10/19 – Wofford*

10/26 – VMI*

11/02 – at Western Carolina*

11/09 – at The Citadel*

11/16 – Samford*

11/23 – at Austin Peay

* SoCon contest.

Chattanooga finished the 2023 season 8-5 overall and 6-2 in SoCon play. The Mocs advanced to the 2023 FCS Playoffs where they defeated Austin Peay on the road in the first round, 24-21, but fell to Furman on the road in the second round, 26-7.