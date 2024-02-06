Philadelphia Eagles to open 2024 NFL regular season in Brazil

The Philadelphia Eagles will open the 2024 NFL regular-season in Brazil, the league announced on Monday.

Philadelphia will host a team to be announced at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. It will mark the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night during opening weekend since Cardinals at Rams in 1970.

“This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions.”

Corinthians Arena is the home of the SC Corinthians soccer team and has a seating capacity of 49,205.

“The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever National Football League game in South America,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles chairman and chief executive officer. “With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. As one of the world’s most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year.”

Per the announcement, Philadelphia’s opponent and the kickoff times will be “…announced closer to when the 2024 NFL schedule is revealed this spring.”

“The league’s decision to play the game in the first week of the NFL 2024 season is a true testament to their confidence in our work as host city,” said Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo. “Having this historic spectacle on the eve of Independence Day and driving a great economic impact and job creation for São Paulo, will spotlight our city as a globally relevant destination for the world’s most exciting sport and entertainment events.”

“Welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles, such an iconic and popular NFL franchise, to our city is truly an honor,” added Gustavo Pires, president of São Paulo Turismo. “The passion and dedication of their fanbase will no doubt match the excitement that surrounds the city of São Paulo for this game.”

The NFL game in Brazil will be one of five International Series matchups that season. The league will again play three contests in London, England — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium, a Jacksonville Jaguars home game — while one contest will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, for the third consecutive season.

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will each host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Carolina Panthers will host a contest at Allianz Arena.

