Penn announces 2023 football schedule

The Penn Quakers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

Penn opens the 2023 season with back-to-back contests on the road, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Colgate Raiders of the Patriot League. The following week on Sept. 23, the Quakers visit the Bucknell Bison, who also compete in the Patriot League.

Penn is scheduled to open their home slate and Ivy League action on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Dartmouth Big Green at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

On Oct. 7, Penn hits the road again to close out non-conference action against a third Patriot League opponent, the Georgetown Hoyas.

The remainder of Penn’s 2023 slate is all Ivy League contests — at Columbia (Oct. 14), at Yale (Oct. 21), vs. Brown (Oct. 28), vs. Cornell (Nov. 4), at Harvard (Nov. 11), and vs. Princeton (Nov. 18).

Below is Penn’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Penn Football Schedule

09/16 – at Colgate

09/23 – at Bucknell

09/30 – Dartmouth*

10/07 – Georgetown

10/14 – at Columbia*

10/21 – at Yale*

10/28 – Brown*

11/04 – Cornell*

11/11 – at Harvard*

11/18 – Princeton*

* Ivy League contest.

Penn is entering their eighth season under head coach Ray Priore. Priore has led the Quakers to two Ivy League titles (2015 and 2016) and has an overall record of 42-28 at the school.