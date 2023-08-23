Oregon adds Portland State to 2029 football schedule

The Oregon Ducks have added the Portland State Vikings to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.
A copy of the football game contract with the University of Oregon was obtained from Portland State University via a state public records request.
Oregon will host Portland State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The Ducks will pay the Vikings a $600,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.
Portland State is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Oregon and Portland State first met on the gridiron in 1994 and the Ducks are currently undefeated against the Vikings in five contests.
Oregon and Portland State are also scheduled to meet this season on Saturday, Sept. 2 and then again three seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.
The Ducks are playing their final season in the Pac-12 Conference this season before they move to the Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024.
With the addition of Portland State, Oregon now has two non-conference opponents set for the 2029 season. The Ducks are also scheduled to host the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 15. A previously scheduled Sept. 8 visit to take on Michigan State will fall off the schedule as the two schools will be conference mates.
Oregon is the first known non-conference opponent for Portland State in 2029.
I don’t understand the point of scheduling this game. There potentially could be no more non-conference games in 2029, and Oregon could just pay Portland State off if this game is cancelled, but I just don’t understand the thought process behind this game being scheduled.
No more non-conference games? I’ve never heard that theory before.
With that being said, there is a clause in the contract for canceling the game without penalty if Oregon changes conferences, which they just did.
Kevin, when are you going to change the name of the site to FBSvsFCSchedules.com?
Sheesh, every article these days is announcing another bodybag game.
Have FBS schools stopped scheduling each other outside their conferences?
As an alumnus of a conference foe of Portland State, we appreciate playing FBS schools for two reasons:
1. The payout money can go towards improving facilities
2. You can’t get better if you don’t test yourself against better teams
I’m not saying every non-conference game should be FCS vs FBS, but FCS schools should play an FBS school once per year.
It’s because I processed FCS school records requests first. I’ve done some FBS schools, but will request the majority of those soon. I do have a few FBS-FBS pieces upcoming though.
Hopefully we get news about which P5 opponents Oregon will schedule to replace MSU and tOSU, depending on the new B1G scheduling model.
I would love to see the Ducks take on a SEC team in a home and home series.