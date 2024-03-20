Oklahoma adds Kent State to 2025 football schedule

The Oklahoma Sooners have added the Kent State Golden Flashes to their 2025 football schedule, the school announced on Wednesday.

Oklahoma will host Kent State at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. The game will mark the second gridiron meeting between the two schools.

Kent State is a member of the Mid-American Conference (MAC). In their first matchup with the Sooners in 2022, the Golden Flashes traveled to Norman and came up short, 33-3.

The addition of Kent State tentatively completes Oklahoma’s non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Sooners are slated to open the season at home against the Illinois State Redbirds on Aug. 30 before welcoming the Michigan Wolverines to Norman the following week on Sept. 6. Oklahoma will also travel to take on the Temple Owls on Sept. 13.

The SEC also announced the conference opponents for the 2025 season on Wednesday, which are the same as 2024 but with the sites flipped. Oklahoma will host Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Missouri and will travel to play Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas (in Dallas, TX).

Oklahoma is the second known non-conference opponent for Kent State’s 2025 football schedule. The Golden Flashes are also slated to visit the Florida State Seminoles on Sept. 20 that season.

