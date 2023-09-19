Ohio to play at Ohio State in 2025, reschedules Illinois for 2028

The Ohio Bobcats will play at the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Ohio will make the short 80-mile trek from Athens to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The Bobcats will receive a $1.9 million guarantee for playing the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Ohio University via a state open records request.

The game will mark the eighth gridiron meeting between the two schools, although the most recent contest in 2010 was vacated by Ohio State due to NCAA infractions. The two schools first met on the gridiron in 1899 in Columbus and the Buckeyes currently lead the overall series, 6-0.

Ohio was previously scheduled to travel to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 13, 2025, but that game has been rescheduled and will now be played on a date to be determined during the 2028 season, according to a copy of an amendment to the original contract.

Ohio is currently scheduled to open the 2025 season on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Aug. 30. The following week on Sept. 6, the Bobcats open their home schedule at Peden Stadium in Athens against the West Virginia Mountaineers before making the trip to Columbus to face Ohio State on Sept. 13.

With the addition of Ohio, the Buckeyes have tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. Ohio State is scheduled to open the season at home against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30 and will host the UConn Huskies later in the season on Oct. 18.

