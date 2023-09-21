Ohio reschedules football games against Marshall, Texas State

The Ohio Bobcats have rescheduled football games against the Marshall Thundering Herd and Texas State Bobcats, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Ohio was scheduled to play both Marshall and Texas State during the 2020 season, but the games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Copies of amendments to reschedule each game, plus one additional contest, were obtained from Ohio University via a state public records request.

Ohio will now host Marshall at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio, on Sept. 8, 2029, per the copy of the amendment to the original contract. The first game of the home-and-home series was played on Sept. 14, 2019 in Huntington, W.Va., and the Thundering Herd came out on top in that contest, 33-31.

Ohio and Marshall also have a separate contract for a home-and-home football series that was previously scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, 2025 in Huntington. However, that game has also been rescheduled and will now be played on Sept. 9, 2028, per a copy of an amendment obtained by FBSchedules.com. The other game of the two-game series is set for Sept. 11, 2027 in Athens and remains unchanged.

Ohio and Marshall first met on the gridiron in 1905 and have played 60 contests overall. The Bobcats currently lead the series 33-21-6.

Ohio and Texas State kicked off their home-and-home series back in 2016 in Athens, which resulted in a 56-54 Bobcat victory. The second and final game of the series in 2020 was not played, but has now been rescheduled for Sept. 25, 2027 at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

The 2016 contest between Ohio and Texas State was their first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

On Tuesday, we reported that Ohio will travel to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025. The Bobcats will receive a $1.9 million guarantee for the game.

Football Schedules