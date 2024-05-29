Notre Dame sets kickoff times for home football games in 2024

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2024, which includes six games at Notre Dame Stadium.
The Fighting Irish open their home schedule at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 7 against the Northern Illinois Huskies. The game is set for 3:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.
Three additional Notre Dame home games kick off at 3:30pm ET during the 2024 season with coverage via NBC and Peacock. In those contests, the Miami RedHawks visit South Bend on Saturday, Sept. 21, the Stanford Cardinal visit on Saturday, Oct. 12, and the Virginia Cavaliers visit on Saturday, Nov. 16.
A fourth 3:30pm ET contest against the Louisville Cardinals is slated for Saturday, Sept. 28 in South Bend. However, the game will be a streaming-only event on Peacock.
Notre Dame will also appear in one primetime matchup at Notre Dame Stadium in 2024. The Florida State Seminoles visit Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9 and the contest is set for 7:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.
Kickoff times and television for Notre Dame’s road games at Georgia Tech (Oct. 19; at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), vs. Navy (Oct. 26; in East Rutherford, N.J.), and at USC (Nov. 30) will be announced at a later date.
Notre Dame is slated to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies. The game is set for 7:30pm ET and it will be televised by ABC.
Kickoff times and television coverage for two other Notre Dame football games in 2024 were previously announced. The Irish will visit Purdue on Sept. 14 (3:30pm ET, CBS/Paramount+) and will take on Army on Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. (7:00pm ET, NBC/Peacock).
Notre Dame finished the 2023 season with a 10-3 record, which was their second season under head coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish closed out their season with a 40-8 victory over the Oregon State Beavers in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
2024 Notre Dame Home Football Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 7
vs. Northern Illinois – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 21
vs. Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Sept. 28
vs. Louisville – 3:30pm, Peacock
Saturday, Oct. 12
vs. Stanford – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 9
vs. Florida State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 16
vs. Virginia – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock
uh oh an official acc 🏈 game on 🦚 only between 🔴🕊️ & 🍀that should be fun & not the game i thought they would put on that streamer this year
Favorite Notre Dame Home game: Florida State.
Favorite Notre Dame Away game: Purdue.
When ND is at night CBS and NBC will likely swap Big Ten slots.
Fan of CBS 3:30PM Big Ten game however I am very open to CBS having a prime time game should Notre Dame play prime time too.
Only one real quality home opponent all season. Sucks to be an ND fan!
I think this is also a make or break season for Freeman as coach. He has yet to lead the Irish to a major bowl in a full season. Quite frankly, he should have just been the interim coach for the Fiesta Bowl three seasons ago and the new full-time HC from 2022 should have been Urban Meyer who did not finish his first season with the Jaguars.
Meyer could have also been hired this year if NBC offered hosting rights to the first SNF game of the season to the team hiring Freeman away from ND which if successful would hopefully have led to Meyer’s hire.
Classifying Notre Dame as its own conference, they will enter the season with the longest active national title drought of all the collective power conference memberships at 35 years, nearly twice as long as the next-longest drought, that of the Big 12 (Texas in 2005).
In NBC’s defense, ND was only three years removed from that 1988 title when the network began broadcasting their home games. In adding the Big Ten to their CFB stable, they became the last Big 4 network to televise either a home game or conference championship appearance of the eventual national champion last season (Michigan, who beat now-Big Ten rival Washington in a matchup CFB desperately needed after years of Southern dominance).
Meyer is past his prime. I don’t think he’s worth the risk at this point. I still think Freeman has a lot of potential.
Don’t expect Packers Fans to like Big Ten and there’s handful of Cheeseheads that are SEC Fans too plus Packer nation dominate the South.
Urban Meyer was never going to get an offer from ND after the 2021 season. No way, no how. Way too much baggage.
I fully support your comments Dave.
FOX Sports Colin Cowherd wants USC to end it’s long standing rivalry with Notre Dame which I think would be an excellent idea plus USC needs it’s own out of conference schedule like Hawaii Rainbow Warriors,North Texas Mean Greens & reunion with Arizona State Sun Devils.
I am very comfortable with Notre Dame scheduling agreement with ACC & I think it’s time for Notre Dame say goodbye to USC rivalry.
Arizona State/USC was My favorite rivalry during PAC 10 & later PAC 12 days.
Should Notre Dame/USC rivalry is eliminated & this one is for you Z-Man USC & UCLA will play every Thanksgiving weekend & speaking of Thanksgiving weekend I really would like to see Notre Dame play various ACC opponents including Georgia Tech & then have Georgia Tech play Georgia first or second week of College Football regular season should it happen.
Notre Dame Football continue scheduling agreement with Atlantic Coast Conference is a win win win with ACC.
I don’t want ND-USC to end. I want the ACC, Big Ten, and Notre Dame to set up their schedules so that in even numbered years, Notre Dame at USC, Stanford at SMU, and UCLA at California are on Thanksgiving weekend, and in odd numbered years the Thanksgiving weekend games involving these teams are Notre Dame at Stanford, California at SMU, and UCLA at USC.
When those games are at the opposite locations they are played earlier in the season.
Z-Man I am sorry USC have a murderous 2024 schedule & USC should end their long standing series with Notre Dame & Trojans have Fighting Irish in their rear view mirror & I would rather have USC play UCLA every Thanksgiving weekend than having USC getting clobbered by Notre Dame & as a Syracuse Orange Fan I would welcome to play Fighting Irish on Thanksgiving weekend