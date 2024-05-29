Notre Dame sets kickoff times for home football games in 2024

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2024, which includes six games at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Fighting Irish open their home schedule at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 7 against the Northern Illinois Huskies. The game is set for 3:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Three additional Notre Dame home games kick off at 3:30pm ET during the 2024 season with coverage via NBC and Peacock. In those contests, the Miami RedHawks visit South Bend on Saturday, Sept. 21, the Stanford Cardinal visit on Saturday, Oct. 12, and the Virginia Cavaliers visit on Saturday, Nov. 16.

A fourth 3:30pm ET contest against the Louisville Cardinals is slated for Saturday, Sept. 28 in South Bend. However, the game will be a streaming-only event on Peacock.

Notre Dame will also appear in one primetime matchup at Notre Dame Stadium in 2024. The Florida State Seminoles visit Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9 and the contest is set for 7:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Kickoff times and television for Notre Dame’s road games at Georgia Tech (Oct. 19; at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), vs. Navy (Oct. 26; in East Rutherford, N.J.), and at USC (Nov. 30) will be announced at a later date.

Notre Dame is slated to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies. The game is set for 7:30pm ET and it will be televised by ABC.

Kickoff times and television coverage for two other Notre Dame football games in 2024 were previously announced. The Irish will visit Purdue on Sept. 14 (3:30pm ET, CBS/Paramount+) and will take on Army on Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. (7:00pm ET, NBC/Peacock).

Notre Dame finished the 2023 season with a 10-3 record, which was their second season under head coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish closed out their season with a 40-8 victory over the Oregon State Beavers in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

2024 Notre Dame Home Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 7

vs. Northern Illinois – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 21

vs. Miami (Ohio) – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 28

vs. Louisville – 3:30pm, Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 12

vs. Stanford – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 9

vs. Florida State – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 16

vs. Virginia – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

