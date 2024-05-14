ESPN sets TV for 12 college football matchups in 2024

ESPN has announced kickoff times and TV for 12 college football matchups in 2024, which includes three neutral-site games.

The slate begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The Florida State Seminoles will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in that contest at noon ET on ESPN.

Then at 7:30pm ET, the Florida A&M Rattlers will take on the Norfolk State Spartans in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

ESPN’s coverage of college football in Week 1 will begin on Thursday, Aug. 29 with the North Dakota State Bison visiting the Colorado Buffaloes at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

Two games are slated for Friday, Aug. 30. The Oklahoma Sooners host the Temple Owls at 7:00pm ET on ESPN, which is followed by the TCU Horned Frogs visiting the Stanford Cardinal at 10:30pm ET on ESPN.

Saturday’s college football lineup on the ESPN networks features five contests — Clemson vs. Georgia (noon ET, ABC; in Atlanta), Miami FL at Florida (3:30pm ET, ABC), Colorado State at Texas (3:30pm ET, ESPN), Western Kentucky at Alabama (7:00pm ET, ESPN), and Notre Dame at Texas A&M (7:30pm ET, ABC).

On Sunday, Sept. 1, the USC Trojans will battle the LSU Tigers in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 7:30pm ET on ABC. The following day on Monday, Sept. 2, Florida State will host Boston College at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

The first three weeks of the 2024 college football schedule along with special date games will be announced on Thursday, May 30. The 2024-25 college football bowl schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 6.

Select ESPN/ABC 2024 College Football Games

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024

FSU vs. Ga. Tech (Ireland) – Noon, ESPN

FAMU vs. Norfolk St. (Atlanta) – 7:30pm, ABC

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024

North Dakota St. at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN

Friday, Aug. 30, 2024

Temple at Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN

TCU at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024

Georgia vs. Clemson (Atlanta) – Noon, ABC

Miami FL at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC

Colorado State at Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN

WKU at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

Notre Dame at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC

Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024

USC vs. LSU (Las Vegas) – 7:30pm, ABC

Monday, Sept. 2, 2024

Boston College at FSU – 7:30pm, ESPN

