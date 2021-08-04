Notre Dame Football Schedule 2021: Home opener to air exclusively on Peacock

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s 2021 football home-opener against the Toledo Rockets will air exclusively on Peacock, it was announced on Wednesday.

Peacock is a streaming service that is owned and operated by NBCUniversal. With the exception of the Toledo contest, all Notre Dame home games in 2021 will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

“Dating back to airing Sunday football replays with Lindsey Nelson, we have always strived for innovation in the media space – our partnership with NBC and Peacock only solidifies that mission,” said Notre Dame vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. “Bringing Notre Dame Football to Peacock is just the next step in the evolution of our relationship.”

Notre Dame’s home-opener against Toledo is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 and will kickoff at 2:30pm ET. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (game analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) will call Notre Dame football games on NBC throughout the 2021 season.

“We are delighted to stream Notre Dame Football on Peacock,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “Peacock exemplifies how we’re innovating as a company, and Notre Dame has consistently been a tremendous partner in making progressive choices for sports programming.”

Notre Dame opens the 2021 season on the road against the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, Sept. 5. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

“Fighting Irish TV and Peacock shows the evolution of how media is consumed by our fans and television viewers, alike,” Swarbrick added. “We want to provide a great experience to not only our fans who travel around the world to cheer us on, but also to our supporters who are either cable subscribers or ‘cord-cutters,’ and these two streaming platforms do just that. I see no better example of this than Peacock’s success in delivering fans wall-to-wall content during the Tokyo Olympics.”

