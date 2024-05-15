Northwestern to host Ohio State and Illinois at Wrigley Field in 2024

The Northwestern Wildcats will play two regular-season Big Ten Conference football games at Wrigley Field in 2024, the school announced on Wednesday.

Due to a complete demolition and reconstruction of its on-campus stadium in Evanston, Ill., Ryan Field, the Wildcats will play most of their home games at a temporary on-campus stadium for the next two seasons.

However, two of Northwestern’s home games this season have been designated for Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., which is the home of the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball. The stadium has a listed seating capacity of 41,649.

Northwestern will host the Ohio State Buckeyes at Wrigley Field on Saturday, Nov. 16. Two weeks later, Northwestern will return to Wrigley Field to close out the regular-season against the rival Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Northwestern opens the 2024 season with three consecutive games at home in Evanston. The Wildcats will host the Miami RedHawks on Aug. 31, Duke Blue Devils on Sept. 7, and Eastern Illinois Panthers on Sept. 14.

The Wildcats then travel to take on the Washington Huskies on Sept. 21 before their first open date on Sept. 28. Next, Northwestern welcomes the Indiana Hoosiers to Evanston on Oct. 5 before a road trip to face the Maryland Terrapins on Oct. 12.

Wisconsin will pay a visit to Northwestern’s temporary stadium on Oct. 19 before the Wildcats hit the road for back-to-back trips to face Iowa and Purdue on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, respectively.

Northwestern’s second open date is slated for Nov. 9, a week before it hosts Ohio State at Wrigley Field. The Wildcats then visit Michigan on Nov. 23 before wrapping up their schedule back at Wrigley against Illinois.

Below is Northwestern’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Northwestern Football Schedule

08/31 – Miami (Ohio)

09/07 – Duke

09/14 – Eastern Illinois

09/21 – at Washington*

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – Indiana*

10/12 – at Maryland*

10/19 – Wisconsin*

10/26 – at Iowa*

11/02 – at Purdue*

11/09 – OFF

11/16 – Ohio State* (Wrigley Field)

11/23 – at Michigan*

11/30 – Illinois* (Wrigley Field)

* Big Ten contest.

Northwestern finished the 2023 season 8-5 overall with a 14-7 victory over Utah in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.